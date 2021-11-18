Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVG. CIBC increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

