Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$18.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.81.

PVG stock opened at C$18.06 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

