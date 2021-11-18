PRIA Price Tops $2.69 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $186,784.20 and $2,990.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00222337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

