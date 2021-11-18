Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $22.66 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 793,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,661,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.38% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

