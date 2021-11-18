Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,080 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

