Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

