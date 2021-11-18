Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,538 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

