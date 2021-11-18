PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor bought 5,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,750.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

