Probity Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

NYSE KSU opened at $304.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.40. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $185.19 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

