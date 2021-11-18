Probity Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $542.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.06 and its 200-day moving average is $468.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.