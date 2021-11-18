Probity Advisors Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX opened at $247.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.
FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
