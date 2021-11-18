Probity Advisors Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $247.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.