Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

