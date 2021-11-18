Prosperity Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $471.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

