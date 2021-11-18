Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

