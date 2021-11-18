Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

