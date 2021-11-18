Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $200,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.95.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

