Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Update

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the October 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 100.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,985,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 112.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 335.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 761,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,592,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAQC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 56,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,257. Provident Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

