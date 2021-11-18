Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

