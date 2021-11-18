Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ModivCare worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

MODV opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

