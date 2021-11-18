Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

