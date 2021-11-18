Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,940,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $161.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

