Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,264 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Perficient worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

