Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,830 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.