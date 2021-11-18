Public Index Network Market Cap Reaches $5.30 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $8,552.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.29 or 1.00133118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.10 or 0.07000147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

