PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $68,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PUBM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 13,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.29.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 89.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.