Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the October 14th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 250,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

