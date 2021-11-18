Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 413.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Puyi has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

