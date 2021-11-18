PYRO Network (PYRO) Market Cap Reaches $102,151.75

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. PYRO Network has a market cap of $102,151.75 and approximately $399.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00068195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,826.55 or 1.00131459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.27 or 0.07033318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PYRO Network Coin Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 809,572,024 coins and its circulating supply is 804,558,912 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PYRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

