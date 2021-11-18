Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Denbury Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

DEN opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Denbury has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 43.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 45.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 145,536 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $339,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

