Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.

Oatly Group stock opened at 9.44 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 9.05 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

