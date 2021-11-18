Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Oatly Group stock opened at 9.44 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 9.05 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
