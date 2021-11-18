Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Cut by Analyst

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.86.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$28.35 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.63.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

