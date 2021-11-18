Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

RMBL stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $623.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RumbleON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

