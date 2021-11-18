Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

