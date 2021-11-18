Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE:KWR opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.60 and a 200 day moving average of $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.