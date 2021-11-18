QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):

11/18/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $157.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $157.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

11/3/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chipmaker anticipates witnessing healthy growth momentum, driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and higher demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches, and is on track to deliver $10 billion of annual revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify. However, high research and development costs are likely to strain its margins. Severe competition from major players, huge concentration risks and softness in demand from China might impair its growth potential. Global chip shortage in the semiconductor industry as a result of supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a major headwind.”

10/1/2021 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.32. 15,508,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

