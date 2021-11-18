Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,641,500 shares, an increase of 243.2% from the October 14th total of 769,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,148.5 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $$4.84 during midday trading on Thursday. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

