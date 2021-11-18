Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55 billion-$12.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.49 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. 544,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,743. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

