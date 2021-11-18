QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

QuickLogic stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of QuickLogic worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

