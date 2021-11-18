Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 92.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $712.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

