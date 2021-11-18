Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 721.86% and a negative return on equity of 148.62%.

NYSE RMED opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Ra Medical Systems has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

