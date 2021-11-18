Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.50 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,080,000 after buying an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,905,000 after buying an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.