Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $984.08 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $984.08 million and $10.22 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,934.26 or 1.00174015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.92 or 0.06960320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

