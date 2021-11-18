Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.40

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 6523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,032,578. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Ranpak by 2.2% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

