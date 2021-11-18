Raymond James Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $275.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.89.

NYSE:AAP opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.13. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

