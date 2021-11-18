Raymond James Boosts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $22.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wabash National by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 188,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.