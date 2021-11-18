Raymond James Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $65.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

