Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.73 or 0.99978627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.20 or 0.07001228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

