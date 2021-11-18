Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the period. CatchMark Timber Trust comprises 4.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 1.28% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CTT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,260. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.