Real Estate Management Services LLC Lowers Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. iStar accounts for about 1.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.17% of iStar worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

