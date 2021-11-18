Real Estate Management Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Urban Edge Properties comprises 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

UE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,836. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

